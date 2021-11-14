UPDATE: firefighters will 'work through the night' tackling huge Hucknall blaze

The Dispatch understands the blaze has broken out at a garage or haulage business on the road and a huge black cloud of smoke, which can be seen for miles around across the whole of Nottinghamshire, is being caused by fire. It is suggested that tyres and trucks have gone up in smoke.

Up to 70 firefighters are on the scene and police have blocked off the whole length of the road, extending a cordon originally set up about 200 metres past Leen Valley Golf Club.

Local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Small pockets of people could be seen gathered on the road shortly after the fire broke out, but they have now all been moved on and traffic and pedestrians redirected.

The blaze is understood to have been raging since 2pm.

The Dispatch was on the scene but couldn't get close enough to see exactly what was happening.

Initially three crews were despatched by the fire service, from Hucknall, Stockhill and Arnold. But in an update on Facebook, the service explained that also in attendance are crews from Ilkeston, Newark, Ashfield, Blidworth along with command support from Mansfield, a water carrier from ClayCross and welfare unit from Belper.

In a latest update it was revealed that crews from Collingham, Tuxford and Edwinstowe have been drafted in too.

A Facebook post said: “We thank local residents for their support during this incident.”

Earlier Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue tweeted: “We are currently in attendance at a fire on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall.

"The fire is causing large quantities of smoke and we advise local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.”

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “The fire service and police are on site and I’ll like to assure residents that they not in any danger.

"There have been several huge explosions which has been really intense.

"I’ve been assisting directing traffic away from the scene and I’d ask residents to avoid the area until the situation is under control.

"The council has dispatched its community protection team to assist the emergency services and I would ask residents not to panic.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Drone shot This incredible aerial shot from Paul Atherley shows the flames and the size of the fire Photo: Paul Atherley Photo Sales

2. Plume of smoke Thick black smoke was seen pouring across the town from the scene Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Closed off Emergency services have blocked off roads around the scene Photo: w Photo Sales

4. nhud-19-11-21 hucknall fire3 NMSYupload.jpg Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed Photo: s Photo Sales