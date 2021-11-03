UPDATE: Rush-hour delays expected for Hucknall drivers as Annesley Road remains closed after accident

And with rush-hour now underway in the town and commuters heading home, police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9.50am this morning following a crash between two vehicles.

Both sides of Annesley Road between Ogle Street and Tesco Express were blocked with drivers being asked to avoid the area while officers investigated.

Road closures remain in place on Annesley Road and neighbouring roads such as Spring Street due to the incident

Four people are believed to have been hurt and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are asking drivers to avoid the area and plan alternative routes whilst we investigate the incident.

“We would like to thank people for their patience while we have the road closed off and are carrying out our investigations.