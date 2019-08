A stretch of the M1 has been temporarily closed after a vehicle fire.

The M1 Southbound between J29 and J28 is currently closed, confirmed Derbyshire Roads Police.

Pic @DerbyshireRPU.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please be aware that there are delays of up to 60 minutes on the approach to the incident with approximately 7 miles of queuing traffic on the approach , so please allow extra time for your journey this afternoon."

READ MORE: KITTEN 'THROWN OUT OF CAR WINDOW' ON BUSY DERBYSHIRE ROAD