VIDEO AND PICTURE: Huge fire at Nottingham train station causes travel disruption for Derbys and Notts commuters

Fire crews have been called to a major fire at Nottingham railway station.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that eight appliances were on the scene with crews from London Road, Arnold, Carlton, Highfields and Mansfield fire stations also in attendance.

The station has been evacuated, and smoke can be seen billowing from the building.

East Midlands Trains, who operate services from the station, said no trains are able to run to or from Nottingham. People are now being advised to avoid the area.

A post on the East Midlands Trains website read: "There is a fire at Nottingham station. This is disrupting our trains on all routes through Nottingham.

"At present the station has been evacuated and the fire services are on site.

"The station is currently closed and all of our services cannot run to/from Nottingham.

"We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move."