VIDEO: Nottinghamshire County Council searching for unsung community heroes for awards

Nottinghamshire County Council is searching for unsung community heroes.

Nominations for Nottinghamshire Community Heroes are now being sought for people who go the extra mile for a neighbour, organisation or local community.

Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman Councillor John Handley

Nottinghamshire County Council Chairman Councillor John Handley will meet the person who is named as a Nottinghamshire Community Hero and present them with an award for their achievements. The awards will take place on a regular basis.

Councillor Handley said: "In my role as Chairman, I meet many, many people who are unsung heroes in their local community or neighbourhood, undertaking selfless acts to benefit others.

"The aim of this award, in Robin Hood county, is to recognise some of these people to celebrate their contribution to helping make Nottinghamshire a great plce to live.

"Nominations can come from anyone who wants to highlight the achievements of another person, who lives in Nottinghamshire and works or volunteers within the county."

Some ideas for nominees are those who help vulnerable people with shopping, or providing a lift to a medical appointment, supporting young people in their community, volunteering for a good cause, or leading a local community project which has made a difference to people’s lives.



On a regular basis, the Chairman of the County Council will select one person who they believe deserves an extra special thank you. They will receive the Chairman’s Award which includes meeting the Chairman of the County Council.



The criteria is as follows:



· Nominees must live in the county



· Nominees must work or volunteer within the county



· Nominations should not be party political



· Nominees and those nominating would feature in award publicity



The awards will be reviewed by the Chairman of the County Council and the Chairman’s award will be presented on a regular basis to an individual nominated for the award.



To nominate someone, visit: www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/nottscommunityheroes #nottsheroes on Twitter.