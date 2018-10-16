Video shows moment elderly man ditches walking stick to dance to busker in Notts

This brilliant video shows the moment an elderly man ditched his walking stick to dance to a busker in Nottinghamshire.

The mystery dancer was walking past a saxophonist on a wet day in Nottingham city centre when he suddenly started boogying.

The elderly man was walking past the saxophonist when he stopped and started dancing

Street photographer Linda Wisdom captured the pensioner’s dance moves while filming busker Mogs Morgan on Clumber Street on Sunday afternoon.

Since the 40-second clip was posted on social media, thousands of people have viewed and shared it around the world.

One Twitter user wrote: “Who is that dude! You know he only uses that stick to make sax shapes. Beautiful moves.”

Shopper Jane Fenton, 40, of Hucknall, said: “I was shopping with my two girls when we stopped to listen to Mogs who is a bit of a Nottingham legend.

He quickly ditched his walking stick and began showing off his dance moves

“Suddenly this old guy started dancing which was just brilliant. On a cold wet day, it brought a smile to everyone’s lips.”