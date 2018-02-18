VIDEO: What equipment is inside an Ambulance?

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has released a video explaining what the paramedics carry in an ambulance to help save lives day in day out.

Crews carry basic first aid such a water, saline solution and vomit bowls but they also carry specialist equipment which can help a patient on the scene and while in transit to a hospital.

Other more complex items include oxygen mask and cylinders along with maternity kits with umbilical cord scissors, defibrillators for re-starting a heart in cardiac arrest and they can administer, fluids and drugs via a canula into a vein or straight into a patient’s bone.

A spokesman for EMAS said: “Our ambulances are mobile hospitals so are filled with equipment to help our crews treat patients in the community and before they arrive at hospital.”