Violent family fracas in Sutton after mother-in-law’s funeral

An angry man who assaulted his wife, brother-in-law and father-in-law in a fracas after his mother-in-law’s funeral in Sutton has been been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Aaron McCallum slapped his wife in the face and then punched her in the back of the head when the family returned to their home on Mabel Avenue, on August 1.

He was asked to leave and there was a confrontation between him and his father-in-law, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

When his brother-in-law stepped in to keep the peace, McCallum headbutted him in the eye socket and knocked him backwards.

He was dragged outside by his father-in-law, but McCallum grabbed the man by the leg and lifted him off his feet, and he hit his head when he fell to the ground.

“He was angry because he said his wife had made him look like a d******* because he wasn’t in the car with them,” said Mr Carr.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said McCallum claimed he had been threatened with a cricket bat.

At the wake he consumed two pints of beer, he said, but suspected he might have been spiked.

“He deepy regrets all that happened on this particular day,” said Mr Stocks, adding that McCallum was now separated from his wife and there was “no prospect of reconciliation.”

The court heard he was on a community order, imposed for driving with excess alcohol, in May 2017.

Probation officer Mark Burton said the self-employed labourer had since moved out of the Kirkby area, but was still on a building better relationships course, because his conviction had been associated with domestic violence.

McCallum, 32, currently of Rochdale Avenue, Kimberley, admitted three counts of assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for one year, and he must carry out 15 rehabilitation activity days.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £100 to his wife, £100 to his father-in-law and £50 to his brother-in-law, as well as a government surcharge of £115 and £85 costs. The community order will also continue.