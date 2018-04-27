Violent offender who knocked out two men in Mansfield with single blows is spared jail

A Nottingham man with an “appalling” record for violence who knocked two men unconscious with single blows in Mansfield has been spared jail.

Yvan Pennant punched each man once in the face on the ramp leading to Wilko’s car park, on Leeming Street, at 1.30am, on October 14, last year.

When police arrived later, one of the men was still unconscious with a suspected broken jaw, prosecutor Leanne Summers said, at Nottingham Crown Court, on Wednesday.

Both men were taken to King’s Mill Hospital, where they declined treatment, and refused to pursue the matter.

The court was shown CCTV of an altercation in the Rush night club. Pennant’s victims were thrown out by door staff, followed by Pennant and his two friends shortly afterwards.

The two men followed Pennant and his friends to the ramp, where the assaults happened, and Pennant fled, but a media campaign led to his arrest shortly afterwards.

The court heard the 23-year-old has 15 convictions for 26 offences, nine of which are against the person.

In 2013 he left one of his victims with a fractured jaw and two bleeds on the brain, said Ms Summers.

In September of the same year he punched someone else in the body and face and bit them on the bicep.

In 2014 he pinned a woman to a fridge with his arm against her windpipe.

Graham Heathcote, mitigating, said Pennant had been on a course to avoid violent confrontations when he was in prison.

“It might seem that the lessons haven’t been learned,” he said. “I think that would be a harsh judgement.”

He said Pennant had been minding his own business, only drank two alcoholic drinks, and trouble in the club had been started when his friend began talking to a woman who was linked to the men he later hit.

“Once they leave the club, Mr Pennant’s intention is to go home,” he said. “They were going to where their car was parked.

“He intended to walk away from trouble on this occasion and was nearly successful.”

He said each man was felled with a single blow, and it was “unfortunate that he appears to connect rather too well.”

Pennant, of Dryden Street, Nottingham, admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 5, after initially denying the charges.

Recorder Stuart Sprawson said: “His record of violence is appalling. Since he was a juvenile he has been before the courts time and time again for using unlawful violence.”

He gave Pennant a two-year community order, including a thinking skills programme and 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

A six month curfew, from Friday to Monday, 7pm to 6am, was imposed, and he was also ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30.