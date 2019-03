Warm sunny spells are set for this afternoon, says the Met Office.

This morning will be dry and cloudy.

This morning will be dry and cloudy.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Cloud breaking from late morning with some very warm sunny spells developing during the afternoon. Winds generally light."

The maximum temperature will be 16 °C.

Tonight it will be dry overnight but with mist and fog patches forming in river valleys towards dawn.

Friday will be a fine, dry day with long very warm sunny periods and mostly light winds.