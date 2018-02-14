Warning over bogus HMRC scam after Nottinghamshire people targeted

People in Nottinghamshire are being warned about a bogus HMRC scam.

Nottinghamshire Police said they have had a couple of reports recently where people had been contacted saying they owe money and that if they did not pay, an arrest warrant would be issued.

Luckily the victims were suspicious and didn't pay anything and reported it to the police instead.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Please be vigilant against these kind of scams and alert your elderly and vulnerable loved ones too.

"HMRC would never call you up out of the blue on this issue. They certainly wouldn't threaten you with arrest.

"If it was legitimate, there wouldn't be the urgency for you to pay them then and then.

"If you get a call like this, please don't pay anything upfront. Take steps to verify the caller, ask if you can phone them back on a known number, for example or request proof in writing. If you're unsure, you can always contact HMRC and ask their advice or call us on 101."