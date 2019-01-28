Warning to residents as distraction burglar targets elderly in Hucknall

A female offender has been targeting elderly residents around the Butlers Hill area.

The offender is described as being white, 18 to 19 years old, long brown hair, slim build wearing a bobble hat and a brown coat.

Nottinghamshire Police are treating these incidents very seriously and are looking to the community to assist in offering further information to assist in identifying and apprehending the offender.

Ashfield District Council are urging the community to report any suspicious incidents, and to pass on as much information as possible to police.

Officers will be on patrol in the area carrying out local enquires and offering reassurance.

If you have any concerns or information to assist the investigation please phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or phone Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 000168-28012019.