Warsop overdose man threatened cops who took him to hospital

A Warsop man who attempted to commit suicide in the back of his car shouted abuse and threats at the police officers who took him to King’s Mill Hospital, a court has heard.

An ambulance was called to Dale Hartley’s address on Hamilton Drive, but before they could help he drove around the corner, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

He was found unconscious on the back seat of his car, with the keys in the footwell, on Midway Terrace, and taken to King’s Mill Hospital, on April 4.

“He was continually verbally abusive,” said Ms Fawcett. “He said: “Take these f****** cuffs off or I will knock you out.””

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Hartley drank beer and took 40 paracetamol tablets, only after he had driven.

He said: “At King’s Mill Hospital he says “I am refusing to give my blood to the doctors.””

He said that a second set of officers relieved the first set at 11.30pm, and he was de-arrested.

“Up until December he was working in various quarries with explosives, but he suffers from back pain and has has been off work for some time this year,” said Mr Hogarth.

He said Hartley is hoping to start a new job and will need a driving licence to get to work.

Hartley, 37, admitted failing to provide a specimen and threatening or abusive words, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is a very worrying scenario. I have to accept that you weren’t driving when you were found and that you only drank and took the tablets when you were parked.”

Instead of being banned, Hartley received ten points on his licence.

He was fined a total of £400, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.