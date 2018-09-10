Watch highlights as the Tour of Britain races through Nottinghamshire

Thousands of people braved the rain to cheer some of the world's top cyclists as the Tour of Britain passed through Nottinghamshire at the weekend.

People brushed away the downpours and lined the streets as the riders completed the penultimate stage of the prestigious event on Saturday.

The stage passed through many Nottinghamshire towns and villages, including Worksop, Hucknall, Retford and Southwell, before finishing in Mansfield.

It is the third time in four years a stage of the Tour of Britain has been held in Nottinghamshire.