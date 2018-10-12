Watch out for mattresses being sold door to door

Trading Standards has received reports of uninvited callers going door to door offering mattresses for sale across Nottinghamshire.

These are marketed as being luxury mattresses offered at a “bargain” price. In reality they are cheap mattresses of poor quality.

There are also concerns that they may not meet fire safety standards.

Trading Standards strongly advise residents never to buy at the door from a 'cold caller'.

If you are approached at your door by anyone offering mattresses for sale, or are suspicious about any doorstep caller, please report this via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0345 04 05 06.

You may also call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service for advice on goods which you are looking to purchase.