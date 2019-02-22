We can’t just keep having new votes if we don’t like the result, democracy has spoke on Brexit

How to turn democracy on its head: Have another Brexit referendum!
“But, that’s not fair, we`ve already had one.”
“No! No! The difference is that this time it would be a People’s Referendum.”
“But didn’t the people vote the first time round?”
“Well...uh, yes, if you want to put it that way.
“Oh I see, so this would really be, People’s Referendum Two. Hmm....”
“Well, we Remainers weren’t properly galvanised, and the Leavers didn`t really know what they were voting for.”
“Hmm, Hmm...”
How to jeopardise all future national and local elections:
If you don’t like the outcome of the first vote, demand another vote and then another and then another and then...
How to alienate the majority vote in this country: Find a way of staying in the EU after the people have voted to leave.
How to fill the House of Commons with independent MPs: Thwart the wishes of the voting majority.
How to give credibility to dictators around the world:
Keep having repeat elections over and over again.
Dictators can then take solace from ‘The Cradle of Democracy’; they can call repeat elections until they
achieve their aim and still appear politically respectful! Using this subterfuge,
any despot could simply hide beneath a veneer of democracy and remain in
office indefinitely.
K.Calder
By e mail