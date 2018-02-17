Weapons recovered by police’s Knife Crime Team

Two knives, a knuckle-duster and an asp have been recovered by Nottinghamshire Police’s Knife Crime Team during 17 stop and searches so far this week.

The searches were part of the team’s routine work but the results are being highlighted this week as the Force supports Operation Sceptre, a national knife crime awareness week which runs until tomorrow (Sunday, February 18).

Among the items seized was a knuckle-duster and asp which were recovered when the team stopped a vehicle in Mersey Street, Bulwell, on Thursday, February 15. A 26-year-old man was reported for summons in connection with the incident.

This week, the Knife Crime Team also visited the homes of three people on the Force’s knife crime cohort - a list of people at risk of carrying knives - to tell them they will be stopped and searched if they are seen on the street.

Officers also visited the home of a 14-year-old boy suspected of carrying a knife in public and gave advice to his mother on remaining vigilant and how to handle the situation.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Knife Crime Strategy Manager Detective Superintendent, Simon Firth, said: “Although Operation Sceptre ends on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police’s work to tackle knife crime through education and enforcement carries on all year round, alongside our partners.

“The actions we have taken this week illustrate some of the range of tactics we use - and that we can’t just rely on arrests alone to tackle the issue.

“We need the support of everyone in the community, from mums, dads, teachers and other people to help prevent people carrying knives in the first place.”