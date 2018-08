The Met Office had forecast a dry, fine and very warm day today, Sunday, August 5, for Nottinghamshire with periods of sunshine and patchy cloud cover.

Most of the cloud cover is expected during the afternoon with a light breeze.

By tonight, it looks set to remain dry, according to the Met Office, with predominantly clear, starry skies and very little if any cloud.

The Met Office has forecast high temperatures of 27 degrees centigrade and lows of 17 degrees centigrade.