WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow and gale force winds set to batter Nottinghamshire this week

The Met Office has issued weather warnings with heavy snow and strong winds set to hit Nottinghamshire this week.

A level three cold weather alert - the second highest - is in force with the Met Office predicting a 90% probability of severe cold weather/icy conditions/heavy snow between 12 noon today (Monday) and 9am on Thursday in parts of England.

There is a yellow warning for snow and ice in force for the county between 4am on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday which states: "2-6 cm of snow may fall in places, especially on higher ground above 100-200m.

"A slushy cover of 1 or 2 cm seems more likely at lower levels and closer to the western coasts, some areas seeing very little or no snow.

"Some drifting may occur on cross-Pennine routes in the strong to gale winds."

A yellow warning for wind is also in force for Nottinghamshire between 9pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday, with the Met Office saying there is the potential for gusts of 60-70 mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80 mph in places.

The cold weather alert adds: "Following rain on Monday colder, windy conditions and wintry showers will spread across England.

"The showers, heavy at times, will be most frequent in the north and west and more isolated in the south and east.

"These will fall increasingly as sleet and snow in northern England by Tuesday.

"Further south, snow will largely be confined to hills, perhaps reaching lower levels for a time on Tuesday evening and night.

"The showers will also lead to icy stretches during overnight and in the mornings, perhaps persisting in some norther parts.

"On Wednesday night heavy rain and gales or severe gales are likely to move across England, bringing milder air. "There is a small possibility of snow across the north of England as rain meets the colder air, and this risk will be monitored."