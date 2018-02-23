WEATHER ALERT: Met Office issues yellow warning for snow in Nottinghamshire

A yellow weather warning for snow in Nottinghamshire has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place between 4pm on Monday, February 26, and 11,55pm on Tuesday, February 27.

Snow showers may become persistent from late Monday afternoon, continuing overnight and throughout Tuesday.

There is the potential for travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: "Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

Snow will be heavier to the east of the country.