WEATHER: Gritters out in force in Notts as weekend temperature plummets.

Gritting teams will be out in force over the weekend, with temperatures around Nottinghamshire set to plummet.

Latest forecasts are predicting freezing night time temperatures on Saturday and Sunday, with a possibility of snow and ice day and night in the early part of next week.

Gritting teams are currently due to be out tackling main routes every evening, with daytime crews on standby for additional runs, depending on weather conditions.

Since the first gritting run of the winter back in November, gritting teams in Nottinghamshire have carried out around 150 round-trips and clocked up approximately 200,000 kilometers

Via East Midlands delivers highways services on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, including winter maintenance. Road temperatures are constantly monitored and gritting teams when required from four depots situated across the county at Markham Moor, Bilsthorpe, Newark and Gamston.

In addition to salting roads, the county council and Via maintain and fill around 1,380 roadside grit bins across the county for use by local communities. They also work closely with district and parish councils to ensure the maximum practical winter support can be provided to communities across the county.

Further information about gritting routes, weather and travel, safe driving tips and keeping warm and healthy this winter is available from www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/winter

For winter weather alerts and information follow Nottinghamshire County Council on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nottscc