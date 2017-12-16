WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issue warning for ICE in Nottinghamshire

Residents are urged to take care after the Met Office issued a warning for ice in Nottinghamshire.

Temperatures are set to fall below freezing across the county this evening, allowing a frost and icy patches to develop.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Icy patches will be a hazard on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

The warning is in place from this evening (Saturday, December 16) from 6pm until 10.30am on Sunday morning.