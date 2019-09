Good morning! Here is the weather forecast for Sunday.

The region is waking up to a chilly start today (September 8).

It will be a dry day, say the Met Office, with some long sunny spells this morning.

Cloudier at times by afternoon, but still with some sunshine.

The maximum temperature will be 18 °C.

READ MORE: SEX-CRAZED ARACHNIDS- YOUR PICTURES OF HUMONGOUS SPIDERS INVADING EAST MIDLANDS HOMES