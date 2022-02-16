The Met Office initially issued a yellow warning for high winds but has now upgraded the alert to amber.

The warning will be in force from midnight until 9pm on Friday, February 19.

The most significant wind gusts are expected in the south and west of the UK where exposed coastal areas could see wind gusts in excess of 95mph.

However, inland areas could still see gusts to around 60mph to 70mph, bringing the potential for fallen trees and travel disruption.

Forecasters warn there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life and damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

There is also a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

The upgraded amber warning comes on the back of the yellow warning issued for Storm Dudley, which has brought strong winds today (Wednesday) to Scotland and northern England but also to part of the midlands through the storm’s outer edges.

Of far greater concern for Hucknall and Bulwell and the rest of Nottinghamshire though is Storm Eunice, which is due to batter most of England on Friday.