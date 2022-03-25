Another fine weekend for Hucknall and Bulwell - but chance of rain next week

The latest Met Office forecast says temperatures could hit 19°C in some parts on Saturday as any early mist and fog patches will soon clear to leave a mainly warm and sunny day with only a little patchy cloud.

However, as we put the clocks forward to start British Summer Time in the early hours of Sunday morning, the weather turns cloudier for Mother’s Day and temperatures fall back to average.

It should remain dry though, meaning we can all have another weekend of enjoying getting out and about.

Another fine weekend is in store for Hucknall and Bulwell