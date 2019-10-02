East Midlands flood warning map- find out if your area will be affected by Hurricane Lorenzo

Hurricane Lorenzo is threatening to bring more heavy downpours to the UK- and our region is set to be one of the 'worst affected', say forecasters.
Hurricane Lorenzo, 'a real beast of a storm' according to the Met Office, is the 'most powerful' hurricane ever recorded so close to Europe.
It will arrive in the UK as an ex-hurricane later this week, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
Three flood warnings (flooding is expected) are currently in place for:
River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall
River Soar at caravan park near Barrow upon Soar
River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park
15 flood alerts (flooding is possible) are currently in place for:
Burton Trent
Loughborough Urban Watercourses
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
Lower Dove
Lower River Don catchment
Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
Lower Tame
River Anker and River Sence
River Maun in Nottinghamshire
River Mease
River Sow and River Penk
River Trent in Derbyshire
River Trent in Nottinghamshire
Rothley Brook in Leicestershire
Rugeley Trent
There are no 'severe' flood warnings currently in place.
Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Dan Suri said: “There has been considerable uncertainty over the potential track of Lorenzo after it passes The Azores. However we are now increasingly confident the remnants of Lorenzo will move towards the UK, bringing a spell of wet and very windy weather to western parts on Thursday and Friday.
“At the moment the strongest winds are expected in western Ireland, with a risk of coastal gales developing in Northern Ireland and western Scotland on Thursday and Wales and south-west England on Friday. Ex-Lorenzo will also bring spells of heavy rain to north-western parts of the UK through Thursday and Friday, particularly in Northern Ireland, western Scotland, central England and Wales.
“Our advice is to pay close attention to the weather forecast over the next couple of days and to keep an eye out for any weather warnings that may be issued in your area.”
To view the flood warning map, click here: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk
READ MORE: A CHILLY START- WATCH THE WEATHER FORECAST