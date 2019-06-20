East Midlands set to bask in 25C scortcher after thunderstorm washout

Regions of the East Midlands are set to bask in a short-lived 25C heatwave after getting battered by thunderstorms.

The Met Office and the BBC are predicting that 25C temperatures will arrive in the region on Wednesday next week (June 26), just two days after serious thunderstorms take hold of the region.

Hot temperatures are around the corner.

Monday (June 24) has a yellow warning for rain and thunderstorms in place, with high temperatures causing increased pressure in the skies and an increased chance of heavy rain.

Thunderstorms have caused flooding and torrential rain across the region over the last fortnight, but the next two weeks look promising in the East Midlands as rain clears and more sunny spells arrive.

And temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend, leading to humid conditions over the next week - and 27C in some parts of the UK.