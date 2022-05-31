And that’s great news for people planning Jubilee street parties and events to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

From Thursday, things look likely to be settling down for most with good spells of dry and fine weather, especially in the south.

Central and northern areas look likely to see the odd shower on Friday, but, while still open to some uncertainty, more settled weather is on the cards for most on Saturday and Sunday with patchy cloud and sunny spells.

Helen Caughey, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “While it may be an unsettled start for some with showers for northern and western areas, many areas will see generally settled conditions over much of the long Jubilee weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

“The main source of any uncertainty for the weekend itself is to do with how far a plume of warm air to the south encroaches over southern areas of the UK.

"At present it’s looking like it could glance the far southeast on Saturday and Sunday, which would bring with it the risk of some showers, although the heaviest showers look likely to be contained over the continent.”

