How to see rare planetary alignment in Mansfield and Ashfield skies
Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury, and Saturn will all be briefly visible in the evening sky this week.
This phenomenon, known as a ‘planetary parade’, is a rare sight and will be the last opportunity to see seven planets simultaneously so clearly until 2040.
In astrology, planetary alignments are thought to indicate periods of increased energy and transformation.
And the best chance to see as many planets as possible will be just after sunset this week, on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (February 26-28).
Four of the planets – Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars – will be visible to the naked eye.
Saturn will be more difficult to spot, as it will be low on the horizon.
A telescope will be necessary to observe the other two planets, Uranus and Neptune.
A clear view of the horizon and good weather conditions will increase the chances of seeing all seven planets.
However, the opportunity to view all of them will be very brief.
According to the Met Office forecast for the East Midlands, the weather for the following days is as follows:
Wednesday, February 26
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of light rain or drizzle in places, but it will become widely dry before dawn.
Thursday, February 27
Thursday will begin with lengthy bright spells in the morning.
In the afternoon, patchy clouds may develop, but conditions will remain dry. The skies will clear again by the evening.
Outlook for Friday, February 28, to Sunday, March 2
Early mist and fog are expected on Friday morning.
The rest of the day will be dry and sunny, with only a few lingering patches of cloud.
Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine in the morning, with a band of cloud and spots of rain moving in from the north during the afternoon.
Sunday will bring patchy clouds and periods of sunshine, with a breezy atmosphere.
Will you be looking up at the sky this week?
