The UK is entering a more unsettled period of weather, with thunderstorms dominating the forecast up to Wednesday.

However, the warnings for Wednesday are largely focused on southern England, rather than central and northern areas.

And the Met Office adds that although the warnings are at a broad scale, forecasters expect individual thunderstorms to be quite isolated, and many within the warning area will not in fact encounter any storms or heavy rain.

Yellow warnings for thunderstorms have been issued by the Met Office

However, forecasters also warn that those areas that do see heavy rain could be vulnerable to frequent lightning, large hail and flash flooding as intense rainfall could see values of at least 50mm in a two or three-hour period in a few places.

Dan Suri, Met Office chief forecaster, said: “The change in weather regime will see the heat of the last few days slip away from the south and east and this will be increasingly replaced with more unsettled conditions with heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours being key hazards over the UK until Wednesday.

“Although not all places will be affected, where thunderstorms occur there is the potential to for very large rainfall totals and when that heavy rain is falling on extremely dry ground, the risk of flash flooding is much more pronounced.

"With no meaningful rainfall in some southern locations since June, soils in these areas have become baked by the sun turning them into hard almost impenetrable surfaces.

"Any rainfall in these areas won’t be able to soak away and instead it will wash off soils and other hard surfaces, creating flash flooding in some areas.

"This excess water can rapidly inundate some flood-prone areas.

"Particular areas of cautions are low-lying stretches of road and those areas adjoining sloping fields where water can quickly run off, creating fast-emerging hazards.”

However, with only two weeks to go until the end of summer, it is not feasible that any expected rainfall will balance the books to produce average results.