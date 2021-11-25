Yellow weather warnings for strong winds have been issued for the north of the UK tomorrow (Friday) and for most of the UK, including Hucknall and Bulwell, on Saturday with gusts of up to 60mph in places, along with heavy rain, and even sleet and snow in some parts

And the the Met Office is sufficiently concerned about the potential impact of Storm Arwen that has now upgraded the warning from yellow to amber for the north east of England and eastern Scotland.

Chris Almond, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “As well as strong winds, rain will also move south across the country on Friday, with showers following turning increasingly to hill snow in the north.

Weather warnings have been issued for strong winds and rain this weekend

"This wintry mix of showers will continue on Saturday, and although snow is possible almost anywhere away from the far-south, accumulations are likely to be confined to hills.

It is going to be a windy period with potentially disruptive gales.

"These could cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with a small chance exposed roads and bridges could close.