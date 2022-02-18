Hucknall and Bulwell will continue to feel effects of Storm Eunice until later this evening
The Met Office has warned that significant impacts from Storm Eunice are still being felt across southern and central areas of the UK as the low-pressure system moves eastwards.
The bad weather led to Hucknall Market being cancelled today – although it is set to return tomorrow – and county parks being closed on safety grounds.
There has also been great travel disruption with East Midlands Railway has suspending all mainline trains between Nottingham and London since mid-afternoon.
Red weather warnings have now expired but continued disruption is expected with an the amber warning for wind that was place on areas like Hucknall and Bulwell remaining in force until around 9pm tonight (Friday).
Steve Ramsdale, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Impacts will continue from Storm Eunice until late on Friday night, with continued high winds, especially in coastal areas.
“It's worth noting that despite the gradual easing of winds overall further impacts are likely from wind gusts continuing to reach 70mph inland.
"Winds of this strength are likely to continue to damage buildings and trees with large waves around the coasts.
"The highest wind gust so far for Storm Eunice was 122mph at Needles on the Isle of Wight, although this is a particularly exposed station and is not representative of much of the wind seen elsewhere in the UK.
"This provisionally represents an England national record for highest one-off wind gust recorded.
"Elsewhere, the highest wind gusts for Storm Eunice have been provisionally reported as between 80mph and 90mph.