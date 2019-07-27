Lower temperatures across Nottinghamshire in rainy and cloudy weekend weather forecast

The record highs of this week are no more across Nottinghamshire as lower temperatures and more changeable conditions take hold of the region.

Thursday's record-breaking 34.9C in the county is contrasted with a high of 22C across Nottinghamshire today (Saturday, July 27), with mostly cloudy conditions and spells of heavy rain.

Heavy rain could take hold of the county today.

Weather forecaster The Met Office is predicting "outbreaks of showery rain" which may be "heavy and perhaps thundery" at times.

The forecaster says it will still feel humid, but not nearly as hot as earlier in the week.

Overnight, conditions will remain mostly the same, with a nighttime high of 16C.

The forecaster said: "Remaining mostly cloudy with continued outbreaks of showery rain, heavy and perhaps thundery at times, bringing the risk of localised flooding.

"Temperatures will be cooler than of late, but still feeling humid. Fog possible on coasts. Maximum temperature 22C."

"Mostly cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain continuing overnight, with some heavy bursts possible at times. Remaining warm overnight for most, although less so than previous nights. Minimum temperature 16C."

Rain is expected to ease during tomorrow, Sunday, July 28, with sunnier and humid conditions predicted to return from Monday - but not even nearly as warm as earlier in the week.

The forecast for Sunday to Wednesday said: "Rain gradually easing during Sunday, leaving drier conditions later with some late afternoon and evening sunny spells possible. Feeling less humid. Maximum temperature 23C.

"Dry with sunny spells on Monday and temperatures nearer average. Sunshine and showers, perhaps heavy and thundery at times, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Becoming humid again."