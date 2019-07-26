Met Office issues weather warning for East Midlands this weekend

Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding across East Midlands this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall and possible flooding between 9am on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
It could also lead to travel disruption.
It comes after a scorching couple of days in which temperatures have risen well above 30c.
What to expect - according to the Met Office
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing dangerous conditions