'Mini heatwave' expected after thunderstorms and heavy rain in East Midlands

Thunderstorms are set to hit East Midlands today - but there is good news later in the week.

According to the Met Office, today will be generally cloudy with hill fog across the Peak District this morning, but some bright spells could develop.

Heavy showers or areas of thundery rain will arrive through this morning, then clearing north later.

Tonight, an area of heavy and often thundery rain will arrive from the south and persist for much of the night, bringing a risk of localised flooding.

But a 'mini heatwave' is expected from Thursday onward with temperatures reaching as high as 23° on Friday and 26° on Saturday.