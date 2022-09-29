News you can trust since 1904

Mixed bag for Hucknall and Bulwell weather this weekend

Hucknall and Bulwell folk can expect bouts of wind, rain and sun from a weekend of changeable weather ahead.

By John Smith
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:19 pm

Cloud will thicken through the morning on Friday with long periods of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds spreading east.

Rain will clear during the evening leaving a mostly dry night. Maximum temperature 14degC.

Saturday will be windy but with long clear or sunny spells, punctuated by the occasional shower.

Hucknall and Bulwell are likely to catch some showers this weekend but will also see sunny spells

Most Popular

Advertisement

Sunday and Monday will be mostly dry with variable cloud and light winds.

HucknallBulwell