Mixed bag for Hucknall and Bulwell weather this weekend
Hucknall and Bulwell folk can expect bouts of wind, rain and sun from a weekend of changeable weather ahead.
Cloud will thicken through the morning on Friday with long periods of occasionally heavy rain and strong winds spreading east.
Rain will clear during the evening leaving a mostly dry night. Maximum temperature 14degC.
Saturday will be windy but with long clear or sunny spells, punctuated by the occasional shower.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Sunday and Monday will be mostly dry with variable cloud and light winds.