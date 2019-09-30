More heavy rain and floods predicted for Nottinghamshire as Met Office continue with yellow warning.

Heavy rain could cause disruption due to localised flooding later on Monday into Tuesday.

Today will have a mainly dry start with some bright or sunny spells through the morning.

Heavy rain

Cloud will be thickening from the southwest after midday, with outbreaks of rain spreading northeast from mid-afternoon, turning heavier into this evening. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tonight outbreaks of rain should gradually become more confined to the north, as drier conditions spread across the rest of the region with some cloud breaks likely in the south. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

Weather experts believe 20 to 40 mm of rain could fall during the period.

As much as 70 mm could fall on higher grounds.

A Met Office spokesman said: " With the ground having been left wet by heavy rain in the area this weekend, some flooding is likely."