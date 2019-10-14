Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire residents warned as heavy rain set for later today

A weather warning has been issued for Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire as heavy rain is set for later today.

The Met Office has said that people should expect 15 to 25 mm of rain as it issues a yellow weather warning.

The weather experts also said that there is potential for 40 to 60 mm of rain to fall in a few places

The weather warning is in place from now till midnight today, Monday, October 14.

A Met Office spokesman has also said that there is a small chance of flooding power cuts and difficult driving conditions on the roads.

The spokesman said: "Rain is expected to move northwards across parts of central, southern and eastern England on Monday.

"This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, though many places will miss the worst of the rain.

"The rain is expected to clear away northeastwards during Monday evening and night."

The east of England has been issued a Amber weather warning for thunderstorms.