Nottinghamshire residents brace themselves for Storm Dennis with rain and strong winds forecast

The Met Office has forecast rain and strong winds as Storm Dennis is due to hit Nottinghamshire and parts of the UK.

A wet and windy day is expected today, Saturday, February 15, which should become worse as Storm Dennis brings a band of rain which is expected to be heavy.

The Met Office states it should become very windy with strengthening south-westerly winds but temperatures should feel mild.

By tonight more outbreaks of rain are expected with conditions becoming heavy and persistent in the early hours.

The Met Office stated it should be very windy with gales or severe gales during the night.

Milder temperatures have been forecast with lows of ten degrees centigrade and highs of 10 degrees.

Storm Dennis should arrive during the morning, according to the Met Office, creating possible disruption to travel.

Easy Jet has reportedly cancelled some flights and LNER trains could also be affected.