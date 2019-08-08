Sunshine and showers in Notts weather forecast today - but what about the weekend?

The weather forecast for Thursday (August 8) will see a "fine and dry" day for most of Nottinghamshire, with cloud and the odd shower in some areas across the afternoon.

Forecaster The Met Office predicts a hot day throughout the county, with highs of 24C and light winds. Tonight is expected to be dry at the start, with any showers developing set to "die out" early this evening - though some heavy rainfall could arrive after midnight.

What's in store for the weather today?

The Met Office said: "Fine and dry at first this morning with plenty of sunshine. Cloud will build later to bring a few isolated showers through the afternoon. Light winds. Maximum temperature 24C.

"Any showers will die out early this evening, leaving the first part of the night dry. Thickening cloud and outbreaks of heavy rain will spread in from midnight. Becoming breezy. Minimum temperature 15C."

The forecast for tomorrow (Friday, August 9), and the rest of the weekend, said: "Rain at first will clear northwards during Friday morning, leaving behind a muggy day with spells of sunshine. A few heavy showers may develop later with further heavy showers overnight. Maximum temperature 25C.

"Strong southwesterly winds on Saturday accompanied by occasional showers, some heavy. Further showers on Sunday, again heavy in places. Mostly dry Monday, perhaps some rain later."