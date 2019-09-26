This is what the weather in Nottinghamshire will be doing today

This is what the weather will be doing in Nottinghamshire will be doing today
This is what the weather will be doing in Nottinghamshire will be doing today

The Met Office say it will be a cloudy, windy day with a chance of showers.

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire car owners warned to be extra vigilant following rise in catalytic converter thefts

Cloud will continue to build through the morning with occasional showers expected today Friday, September 27.

A Met Office spokesman said: "These will be heavy and blustery at times, particularly through the middle of the day but drier with brighter spells later.£"

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with 100 plants found during Mansfield drug raid

Maximum temperature 18 °C.