It will be a damp start to the day but brightening up as the day goes on before rain sets in again in the evening.

The weather for today - Monday, September 23 - will start with patchy low cloud and fog at first, lifting and dispersing.

There will be bright or sunny spells for most of the day, and largely dry until dusk, when cloud and rain arrives from the west.

The maximum temperature will be 19 °C and the minimum will be 14 °C.