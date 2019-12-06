This is when forecasters predict rain will hit Nottinghamshire today

A cloudy, damp day has been forecast for Nottinghamshire today, December 6.

According to The Met Office, a band of heavier showery rain will push southwards, clearing through the afternoon.

The rest of the day should be windy throughout, particularly across hills and coasts.

Although the day will be mild at first, temperatures are expected to drop to around 6 °C. The maximum temperature is set to reach 12 °C during the day.

A few showers are possible overnight, but a breeze in the air should ensure it will be generally frost-free.

Looking ahead to Saturday, it should be largely dry through the morning with some brightness, particularly in the east.

The afternoon will turn cloudier with patchy rain, mainly over western hills. Strengthening winds by the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 10 °C.

Sunday will see local gales and blustery heavy showers.

Becoming drier and sunnier through Monday with winds easing later.