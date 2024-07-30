UK heatwave: Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected this Thursday, potentially causing disruption across Nottinghamshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for several regions across England and Wales this week.

Nottinghamshire is one of the counties included in the yellow weather warning that will take effect at 12pm on Thursday, August 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the forecast, Thursday is likely to see an area of showery rain develop and move northeastwards across parts of Wales, the Midlands, and northern England. The warning could remain in place for 12 hours.

Temperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this week - but residents have been warned to prepare for thunderstorms

The rain could be heavy and even thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing up around midday.

According to the Met Office, some areas might receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm within just a few hours.

What you can expect:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area. For updates, see www.metoffice.gov.uk/