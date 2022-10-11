Unsettled weather ahead for Hucknall and Bulwell
Hucknall and Bulwell can expect unsettled weather ahead as we head towards the weekend, the Met Office says.
Tonight (Tuesday) will stay largely dry, though it will be chilly.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be bright and breezy first thing before cloud and patchy rain makes slow progress eastwards throughout the day.
Looking ahead to the weekend, it will fine for a time on Thursday, but cloudier and eventually wet and windy later and into Friday.
Friday and Saturday will be unsettled with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers.