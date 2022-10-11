News you can trust since 1904

Unsettled weather ahead for Hucknall and Bulwell

Hucknall and Bulwell can expect unsettled weather ahead as we head towards the weekend, the Met Office says.

By John Smith
Tonight (Tuesday) will stay largely dry, though it will be chilly.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be bright and breezy first thing before cloud and patchy rain makes slow progress eastwards throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will fine for a time on Thursday, but cloudier and eventually wet and windy later and into Friday.

Friday and Saturday will be unsettled with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers.

