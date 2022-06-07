Unsettled weather on the way for Hucknall and Bulwell

A low-pressure system in the west that will first bring showers to the south west and Northern Ireland early on Wednesday morning and these will continue slowly tracking east across the UK on Wednesday, hitting Hucknall and Bulwell around lunchtime and bringing with it the risk of some slow-moving thundery downpours.

Although rainfall amounts are still open to some uncertainty, there’s a chance some areas in the north could see in excess of 20mm of rain within a three-hour period.

This will largely break up later in the day on Wednesday, leaving behind just a few showers by the late evening.

The unsettled theme is to continue later in the week when the remnants of ex-Tropical Storm Alex, which brought heavy rain to southern Florida in recent days, tracks to the north west of the UK from the Atlantic and will bring with it some high winds and rain, albeit to a much lesser extent than was seen in America.

Adam Thornhill, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “By the time ex-Tropical Storm Alex gets near UK shores, it will have transitioned into a mature Atlantic low.

"Although it will have lost much of its strength, it will bring some unseasonably strong winds across the UK – especially to the north west – on Thursday and Friday.

“The track of the former storm currently looks to be grazing the far north west of the UK on Thursday and Friday and, although the details are still being worked out, winds could be around 45mph for most in the northern parts of the UK, with a chance of some gusts reaching in excess of 55mph in some exposed north-western island and coastal areas.”

Rain is on the way for Hucknall and Bulwell in the coming days