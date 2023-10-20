News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

UPDATE: No trains between Nottingham and London Saturday morning

Mainline train services between Nottingham and London St Pancras on Saturday morning have been cancelled due to the ongoing impact of Storm Babet.
By John Smith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 23:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has published on its website that the 5.27am, 6.30am, 7.23am, 8.23am, 9.22am and 10.23am services from Nottingham to London will be cancelled due to a landslip caused by flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Additionally, the 6.26am service from London to Nottingham is also set to be cancelled for the same reason.

Continued flooding also means major disruption to mainline services between London, Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Trains between Nottingham and London are suspended this morning due to a landslip caused by flooding. Photo: SubmittedTrains between Nottingham and London are suspended this morning due to a landslip caused by flooding. Photo: Submitted
Trains between Nottingham and London are suspended this morning due to a landslip caused by flooding. Photo: Submitted
Most Popular

Services between Nottingham and Matlock are also expected to be cancelled, again due to a landslip.

EMR is advising people to check its website for details of any issues affecting their journeys.

Check the Met Office website regularly for updates as well as train, tram and bus websites for news of any potential disruption to services.

Related topics:NottinghamLondonEMREast Midlands RailwayMet OfficeSheffield