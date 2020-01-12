Weather experts warn of disruption across Nottinghamshire as Storm Brendan prepares to batter UK

Weather experts are warning of possible disruption in Nottinghamshire because of strong winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ alert which is valid in the county all day on Tuesday.

Take care out there.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Gusts of 40 to 50mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60 mph, perhaps locally 70mph.”

What to expect in Nottinghamshire on Tuesday, according to the Met Office

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely

- Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible

The warning comes as large parts of Britain prepare for strong winds from Storm Brendan on Monday.

There are no Met Office warnings in place for Nottinghamshire on Monday, however.