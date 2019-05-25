WEATHER: 'Some rain' across Nottinghamshire today

The Met Office has forecast an 'increasingly cloudy' day with 'some rain' across Nottinghamshire today.

Despite a dry start with some warm sunny spells, cloud will spread east through the day, with outbreaks of rain developing across northern parts, and perhaps turning persistent across high areas.

The Met Office has forecast an 'increasingly cloudy' day with 'some rain'

Southern and eastern parts staying mainly dry.

The maximum temperature is set to reach 22 °C.

Tonight will stay cloudy ,with limited clearer spells. Further light, sporadic outbreaks of rain possible in the north, but most places dry.

Turning breezy by dawn, and milder than recent nights. Minimum temperature could drop to 13 °C.