Weather warning in place as strong winds and thunderstorms forecast to batter the East Midlands

A weather warning is in place, with strong winds expected to batter the East Midlands and much of the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind, which is in place throughout today and covers a huge swathe of the UK, from Cornwall in the south-west to Huddersfield.

Warning of stormy weather.

This is on top of thunderstorms forecast for the region.

It says strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during the daytime today.

Generally today there will be mixture of bright or sunny spells and a scattering of showers, some of these potentially heavy, with a risk of thunder in the north of the region. Unseasonably windy with southwesterly gales developing through the day. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight there will be occasionally heavy showers through the evening. These generally dying out during the early hours, but some light showers persisting through to dawn. Winds also easing through the night. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

There will be sunshine and heavy showers, perhaps thundery at times again on Sunday. The showers may merge into longer spells of rain in the north later. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

What to expect

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport

Gusts of up to 47mph are forecast and the Met Office says people are in for a wet morning and early afternoon, with a drier spell from around 4pm.

Tomorrow is expected to be more settled, though rain is likely between midday and 5pm.

expected with fallen trees possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services.